Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 17,681 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $189,009.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,225,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,512.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $118,466.64.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,060.23.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $65,628.75.

On Friday, April 10th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 729 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,800.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $85,263.44.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,836 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $83,531.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 84 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $882.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 5,857 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $61,849.92.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 5,113 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $54,402.32.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.18. 88,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,219. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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