Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) CFO Scott Giacobello Sells 141,600 Shares

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Giacobello sold 141,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $584,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,275.12. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

WHWK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHWK. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHWK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whitehawk Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

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Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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