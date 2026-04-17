United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,771,800.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total transaction of $5,771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,894,849.68. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total transaction of $5,748,800.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.89, for a total transaction of $5,778,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total transaction of $5,584,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.50, for a total transaction of $5,615,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.17, for a total transaction of $5,931,700.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total transaction of $5,359,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,787. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.35. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $607.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $471.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.50.

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Trending Headlines about United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Analyst Coverage & MarketBeat Summary

Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. InsiderTrades Alert

Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. MarketBeat: Insider & Institutional Activity

Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Large EVP sale — EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares on April 16 for roughly $4.79M, a meaningful insider disposition that may pressure sentiment if more insider sales follow. SEC Filing: EVP Sale

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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