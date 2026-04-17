Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 175,306 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 137,789 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENTX

Insider Transactions at Entera Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

In other Entera Bio news, Director Geno J. Germano bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,620 in the last ninety days. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 243.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 1,945,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,874. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.22.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.