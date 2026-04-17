Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,032 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 46,459 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Edap Tms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,286,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Planning Navigators CORP bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 50,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.09.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) is a Lyon, France–based medical device company that develops and markets noninvasive therapeutic systems for urological applications. The firm’s core focus lies in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for localized prostate tissue ablation and extracorporeal shock-wave lithotripsy for kidney stone fragmentation. Edap Tms’s Ablatherm HIFU platform delivers targeted ultrasound energy to treat prostate cancer without incisions, while its Sonolith line offers pulse-focused shock waves designed to break down urinary calculi.

Since its founding in 1989, Edap Tms has pursued regulatory clearances in multiple markets, including CE marking in Europe and FDA clearance for its HIFU system in the United States.

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