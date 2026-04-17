Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Should You Buy?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.4750. Approximately 40,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 335,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMTS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 11.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 171.87%.The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,711.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $988,650. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMTS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

Further Reading

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