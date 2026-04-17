Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 2,871 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.41.

Bavarian Nordic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

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Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

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