IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Iqe Plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,017,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,293,193 shares.The stock last traded at $0.7101 and had previously closed at $0.8110.

IQE Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

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About IQE

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IQE plc is a leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer-based material solutions for the semiconductor industry. Headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, the company specializes in the development and manufacturing of epitaxial wafers—ultra-thin layers of compound semiconductor materials—used in a wide range of high-performance electronic and photonic devices.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses key compound semiconductor materials such as indium phosphide, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride and silicon-germanium.

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