Short Interest in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Declines By 16.3%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,379,737 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 14,788,693 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,113,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 986.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 550,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 612,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 153.4% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,264,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 765,690 shares during the last quarter.

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AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MSOS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,285. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $814.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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