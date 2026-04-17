ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) CFO Trent Thad Sells 30,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,495,520. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Trent Thad also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 12th, Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,735,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Trending Headlines about ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 636.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 312.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.96.

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ON Semiconductor Company Profile

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ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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