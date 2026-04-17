Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.91. Hugo Boss shares last traded at $8.9360, with a volume of 1,216 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Hugo Boss from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.