SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 202,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 181,835 shares.The stock last traded at $106.98 and had previously closed at $104.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

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