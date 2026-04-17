Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a 6.1% increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 179,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,759. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

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Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

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