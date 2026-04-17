Reviewing CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Enphase Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $300.00 million 0.44 -$56.45 million ($0.47) -2.52 Enphase Energy $1.47 billion 2.91 $172.13 million $1.29 25.19

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition 5.11% -16.64% 10.18% Enphase Energy 11.69% 20.31% 5.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CSLM Acquisition and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 0 1 0 2.00 Enphase Energy 9 12 10 0 2.03

CSLM Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 355.70%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $42.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.44%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats CSLM Acquisition on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSLM Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

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