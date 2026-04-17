Critical Analysis: Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $17.44 million 0.60 -$11.14 million ($2.07) -0.48 Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$293.42 million ($26.80) -0.25

Analyst Recommendations

Vivos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivos Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Minerva Neurosciences 1 1 1 0 2.00

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 243.38%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -98.77% -351.28% -87.44% Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -35.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 6.93, suggesting that its share price is 593% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Minerva Neurosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

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Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

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