Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 68547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 246,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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