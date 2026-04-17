Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a 2.1% increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 440,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,658. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

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Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

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Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed-end management investment company that has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1929. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital with current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As one of the oldest continuously operating diversified equity funds, ADX offers investors access to a broad portfolio of common stocks representing various sectors of the U.S. economy.

The fund employs a research-driven, bottom-up investment approach, emphasizing individual company fundamentals such as earnings growth, balance-sheet strength and valuation.

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