Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $118,466.64 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $118,466.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,215,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,054.96. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $189,009.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,060.23.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $65,628.75.

On Friday, April 10th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 729 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,800.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $85,263.44.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,836 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $83,531.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 84 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $882.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 5,857 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $61,849.92.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 5,113 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $54,402.32.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 88,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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