Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 525 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 615 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMET traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $35.56. 4,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.14.

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Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Metaverse ETF

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

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The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

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