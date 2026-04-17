Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 119,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 173,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 14.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -289.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

About Kane Biotech

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Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections. It offers revyve, an antimicrobial wound gel; and shampoos, shampoo bars, and scalp detoxifiers under the DermaKB brand.

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