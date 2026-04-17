Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Short Interest Update

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 73 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

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Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $9.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,933,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

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The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPEM was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

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