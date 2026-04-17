Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,602 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 8,327 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

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Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,944. The stock has a market cap of $232.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 0.96. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

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