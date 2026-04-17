ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,343 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 6,595 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RITA remained flat at $20.61 on Friday. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

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The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

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