ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,343 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 6,595 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RITA remained flat at $20.61 on Friday. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile
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