Matthew Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,688,402.76. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $6.05 on Friday, reaching $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,133,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,515,352. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.06.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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