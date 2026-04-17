Zelman & Associates Has Lowered Expectations for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Zelman & Associates from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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