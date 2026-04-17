Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 999 and last traded at GBX 999, with a volume of 177650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 983.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 916.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 832.33. The company has a market cap of £822.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 97.19%.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index. Country and sector weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection. In constructing the equity portfolio a spread of risk is achieved by diversification and the portfolio will typically consist of between 40–120 companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.