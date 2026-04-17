iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.73 and last traded at $108.73, with a volume of 5459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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