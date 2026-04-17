Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.18 and last traded at $205.4270, with a volume of 234438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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