2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 495,849 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 580,205 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

2x Solana ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOLT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.08. 2x Solana ETF has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $706.00.

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2x Solana ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Solana ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Solana ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Solana ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

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The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

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