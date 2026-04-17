Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 276,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 163,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 11.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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