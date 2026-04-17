Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $7,905,600.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,855,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,119,987.60. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $9,660,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,778 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,128.78.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,943 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $4,670,077.89.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.70, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 23,179 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $4,170,597.47.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 44,076 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $7,928,390.88.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.18, for a total value of $9,809,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $9,233,500.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $8,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $8,862,500.00.

Vicor Stock Up 9.2%

Vicor stock traded up $18.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 678,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,712. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $224.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.