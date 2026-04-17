Short Interest in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Expands By 22.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,546 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 5,360 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,860. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $81.80 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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