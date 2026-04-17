Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,226 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 925 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 23.43% of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BTOP remained flat at $30.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -602.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

About Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

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