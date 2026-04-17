Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$72.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.94.

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Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX traded up C$1.27 on Friday, hitting C$59.43. 1,197,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.78. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$24.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.00. The firm has a market cap of C$99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of C$8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.72, for a total value of C$6,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 487,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,534,949.44. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. Also, Director Pekka Juhani Vauramo bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$65.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$811,084.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$811,084. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

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Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

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