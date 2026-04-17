Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$172.58 and last traded at C$172.58, with a volume of 136270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$171.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$164.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the returns of large-capitalization U.S. stocks. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S.-domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc hat seeks to track the Index.

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