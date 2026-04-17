Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 4878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 247,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,861,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,345,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,495,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

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