Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 4717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

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Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

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The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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