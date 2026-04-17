Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 4717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 2.1%
The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.
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Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
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