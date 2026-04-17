National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

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Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 5.5%

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

CVE NOU traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.24. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58.

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Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc in February 2017.

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