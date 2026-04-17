National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on NOU
Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 5.5%
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc in February 2017.
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