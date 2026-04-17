Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DBM. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

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Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 5.2%

DBM stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.32. The company had a trading volume of 192,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.89, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$905.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.50. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$10.60.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$644.23 million for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

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Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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