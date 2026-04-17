Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Set at C$101.00 by Desjardins

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) received a C$101.00 price objective from stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.67.

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Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$96.31. 722,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.30. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.38 and a 12 month high of C$96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a market cap of C$53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of C$8.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

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Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

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