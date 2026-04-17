ATB Cormark Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.69.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR traded up C$2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$151.33. 606,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,174. The firm has a market cap of C$92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$145.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$154.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 620 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$141.07 per share, with a total value of C$87,463.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,071 shares in the company, valued at C$2,690,345.97. This represents a 3.36% increase in their position. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 7,400 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$135.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,004,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,004,032. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

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CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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