Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Drops By 15.3%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,473 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 14,726 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.62. 8,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,966. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Get ProShares UltraShort Utilities alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Utilities

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities ( NYSEARCA:SDP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 45.58% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.