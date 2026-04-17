SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 287,714 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 219,421 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $109.85.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158,152 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,697,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,865,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

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