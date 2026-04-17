Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Drops By 23.2%

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,657,040 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,157,118 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,019,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 842,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,440. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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