Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Shares Up 10.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lionsgate Studios traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.19. 4,967,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,523,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.
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Lionsgate Studios Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.
Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lionsgate Studios Company Profile
Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.
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