Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Rises By 22.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,845,526 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 45,629,030 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,517,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 5.8%

TSLL traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 130,024,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,880,906. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

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The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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