Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 127,556 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 95,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Price Performance

Shares of LPA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 14,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,195. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Logistic Properties of the Americas alerts:

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Logistic Properties of the Americas had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Logistic Properties of the Americas

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company’s portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logistic Properties of the Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistic Properties of the Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.