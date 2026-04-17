Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 127,556 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 95,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Logistic Properties of the Americas Price Performance
Shares of LPA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 14,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,195. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Logistic Properties of the Americas had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Logistic Properties of the Americas
About Logistic Properties of the Americas
Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company’s portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.
Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.
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