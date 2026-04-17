Reach (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £8,779.32 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Piers North sold 13,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total value of £8,779.32.

Reach Price Performance

LON:RCH traded up GBX 0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 66.90. 15,686,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,209. Reach plc has a one year low of GBX 52.80 and a one year high of GBX 81. The company has a market capitalization of £211.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

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Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.80 EPS for the quarter. Reach had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reach plc will post 27.2482394 EPS for the current year.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day. It’s proudly mainstream and each trusted title is a platform to represent and campaign for the voices of the communities they serve and to hold power to account.

Reach is transforming how it delivers value to stakeholders, evolving and growing a digitally-focused business while maintaining strong foundations in print.

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