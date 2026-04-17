Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) recently:

4/14/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $485.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $490.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Gordon Haskett from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Carvana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down from $400.00.

3/24/2026 – Carvana was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/16/2026 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Carvana had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

3/3/2026 – Carvana was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

2/23/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Carvana was given a new $485.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/20/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $530.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Gordon Haskett from $435.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $519.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $500.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $550.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $430.00 to $390.00.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $519.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $535.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Carvana had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $460.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $3,956,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,166,571.15. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $3,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,924 shares in the company, valued at $28,793,430.64. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $20,020,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

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Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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