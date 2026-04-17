Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 6.8%

NCLH traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $21.39. 16,622,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,706,395. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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